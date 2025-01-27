Just stay away!
Sabrina Carpenter defends her hot pin-up look
Sabrina Carpenter has told critics of her risqué performances to just stay away from her concerts.
The "Espresso" singer is constantly criticized for her offensive song lyrics and skimpy outfits, and is very frustrated that female stars are still "shamed" for being comfortable in their own skin.
"Confident in her own sexuality"
The musician told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: "My message has always been clear - if you can't handle a girl being confident in her own sexuality, don't come to my shows. Female artists have always been shamed. In the 2000s it was Rihanna, in the 90s it was Britney Spears, in the 80s it was Madonna - and now it's my turn."
"Reactionary attitude"
The 25-year-old singer denounced the "reactionary" attitude and claimed her critics were ignoring all the positive elements of her work. She added: "Essentially they're saying that female performers shouldn't be allowed to celebrate their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress or in the way we perform. It's completely regressive. It's like those who want to shame don't comment when I talk about self-care, body positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through. They just want to talk about the sexual side of my performances."
"Have to be nice to each other"
Sabrina is convinced that it is important for women to support each other in the face of such attitudes. She said: "As women, we can look at another woman and think, oh, she has the perfect body. But if you were to ask the woman you think has the perfect body, I guarantee you she has her own insecurities. That's why we need to be kind to each other as women."
