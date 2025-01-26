The ÖVP must fear for the executive chair in Mödling

There was a change of leadership in Achau. Because the ruling Citizens' List lost two seats to the FPÖ, the SPÖ is now in first place. The SPÖ is also celebrating in Guntramsdorf. It gained 3 seats to 20, thereby increasing its absolute lead. In Brunn am Gebirge, the SPÖ gained 1 seat and can continue to govern with the Neos, who lost one seat in the municipal council.