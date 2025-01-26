Red-green coalition?
The ÖVP must fear for the executive chair in Mödling
A red-green coalition could topple the mayor after the elections in Mödling. In Breitenfurt, a controversial building project influenced the election. And in Gießhübl the ÖVP has reason to celebrate, in Guntramsdorf the SPÖ.
With losses of more than 10 percent, the ÖVP lost four seats in Mödling and now holds 12, while the SPÖ and Freedom Party each gained two. The Greens, Neos and Eva Maier retained their seats. Explosive: a red-green coalition could now topple Mayor Michael Danzinger.
There was a change of leadership in Achau. Because the ruling Citizens' List lost two seats to the FPÖ, the SPÖ is now in first place. The SPÖ is also celebrating in Guntramsdorf. It gained 3 seats to 20, thereby increasing its absolute lead. In Brunn am Gebirge, the SPÖ gained 1 seat and can continue to govern with the Neos, who lost one seat in the municipal council.
Conflict over building project
In Breitenfurt, the conflict over a building project is reflected in the result. The ÖVP loses 4 seats but remains number 1, while the Greens and SPÖ also lose. The opponents of the project win 7 seats from a standing start with their citizens' list.
In Gießhübl and Kaltenleutgeben the ÖVP wins the absolute, in Hinterbrühl it loses it. In Münchendorf, the SPÖ lost the absolute. In Perchtoldsdorf, the ÖVP, Greens and Citizens' List lost, while the FPÖ, Neos and SPÖ veteran Plessl and his Generation List won.
