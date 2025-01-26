With 77.1 percent
SPÖ favorite wins the mayoral election in Linz
The favorite has finally won the race: an initial projection in the duel for the office of mayor of Linz sees the SPÖ politician Dietmar Prammer as the winner of this run-off election. The city therefore remains firmly in the hands of the Social Democrats, who are also the strongest force in the municipal council.
At 4.27 pm, the bars on the big screen in the municipal council chamber in the old town hall in Linz shot up, and at 4.51 pm the final result was in: SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer has won the election with 77.1 percent. FPÖ candidate Michael Raml achieved 22.9 percent of the vote. Turnout was also low in this election: only 42.2 percent of Linzers went to the polls.
In an initial statement, the mayor-elect of Linz thanked his supporters. He told the "Krone" newspaper with relief: "I am overwhelmed by this election result. It is a success not only for me, but also for all my supporters and the people of Linz. I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me."
It is a success not only for me, but also for all my supporters and the people of Linz.
Wahlgewinner Dietmar Prammer, SPÖ
We as the FPÖ have achieved an important interim goal, namely to be able to run in a run-off election in Linz for the first time. You can be sure that you can count on me again as the leading candidate in the next mayoral election.
Der unterlegene Kandidat Michael Raml, FPÖ
FPÖ: "We have achieved an important interim goal"
Election loser Michael Raml (FPÖ) congratulated Mayor-elect Prammer on his victory: "That is to be respected." In his first interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the Freedom Party member said: "We as the FPÖ have achieved an important interim goal, namely to be able to run in a run-off election in Linz for the first time. You can be sure that you can count on me again as the top candidate in the next majority election."
In the meantime, political rivals have also spoken out and congratulated him.
The election of a mayor for the provincial capital of Linz had become necessary because SPÖ politician Klaus Luger had stumbled across a scandal after almost ten years in office. The influential Social Democrat announced his resignation on August 23 - thus clearing the way for a new arrangement at the top of the provincial capital. The election had to go to the second round because none of the seven candidates received a majority on January 12.
Prammer made acting deputy mayor in advance
Prammer had been considered the crown prince in the succession issue for some time, but then had to take over earlier than originally planned. Initially, Karin Hörzing took over the leadership of the city senate as deputy mayor, but the statute allowed Dietmar Prammer, a former city councillor, to be made acting deputy mayor. He swapped places with Tina Blöchl, who has been a city councillor ever since.
As interim number 1 in Linz, Dietmar Prammer, who was still rather unknown in the fall, had the opportunity to raise his profile and become better known. His face was plastered all over the city and his party friends ran for him almost around the clock so as not to lose control of the city.
Linz SPÖ has a lot of influence in the provincial SPÖ
After this victory in Linz, something could also change in the provincial SPÖ. Since November 9th and the resignation of party leader Michael Lindner, the party has been searching for a new number one in the Social Democrats. And as is usual with the Red Party in Upper Austria, the people of Linz have a lot to say. After all, the district organization in Linz is the largest in Upper Austria.
Losing FPÖ candidate is already looking ahead to the 2027 election
The FPÖ's Michael Raml, who was defeated in the duel for Linz, is a fair loser. However, it is already certain that the safety councillor, who has just been confirmed at the head of the Linz FPÖ with 100 percent, will be the top candidate in the 2027 election in the fall. In any case, the Freedom Party already believes he is one of the favorites.
What happens now? Dietmar Prammer can now call himself the designated mayor of the provincial capital Linz. Prammer will be sworn in by Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) at the next municipal council meeting, specifically on February 6, when everything will be official. JKU business administration professor Thomas Gegenhuber, who will become part of the city government as City Councillor for Economics and Innovation, will then also take up his new office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.