SPÖ favorite wins the mayoral election in Linz

FPÖ: "We have achieved an important interim goal"

Election loser Michael Raml (FPÖ) congratulated Mayor-elect Prammer on his victory: "That is to be respected." In his first interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the Freedom Party member said: "We as the FPÖ have achieved an important interim goal, namely to be able to run in a run-off election in Linz for the first time. You can be sure that you can count on me again as the top candidate in the next majority election."