Salzburg bobsleigh pilot celebrates best World Cup result

"I'm over the moon that it was enough for my first top ten result in the World Cup," beamed bobsledder Jakob Mandlbauer after ninth place in St. Moritz. In the four-man bobsleigh, his team of Adam Wiener, Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi and Kristian Huber achieved the best World Cup result of their career. "We are thrilled and we are happy that it worked so well straight away in the race after the good training performances," said the man from Salzburg, who proved his improving form.