KTM has to deal with a locust

According to "Krone" research, the US hedge fund Whitebox has been trying since the opening of insolvency proceedings to buy off the promissory notes owed to KTM by banks in particular. For a considerable discount. Whitebox has also announced its opposition to KTM's restructuring plan. Now, of all times, when international investor interest in getting involved and rescuing the KTM Group has really taken off, as was revealed at the court hearing on Friday. Whitebox is trying to make an alternative plan palatable to creditors.