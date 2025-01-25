After a 7:0 gala
Polar Bears on the verge of historic success in the league
The Alps League spectator magnet Zeller Eisbären is simply on fire. The team from Pinzgau beat latecomers Bregenzerwald 7-0 at home in front of over 2,000 fans and can crown their fantastic first round.
Since the introduction of the Alps Hockey League, there has only been one year in which EK Zell did not improve on the previous season - the second in 2017/18. Since then, things have gone uphill for the Salzburg team. A temporary highlight: last year, the Pinzgau team finished the basic round in second place behind the eventual champions Ritten.
Now only a run to the top will help the competition
But now things could be even better! As the head-to-head duels were won, the Eisbären will be ranked ahead of Ritten and Jesenice in any case if they are tied on points. With the 7:0 (2:0, 2:0, 3:0) win against problem child Bregenzerwald on Saturday, the Rodman boys officially shot themselves into first place in the league. One game remains - next Thursday again at home against bottom team Gröden! Only title contenders Jesenice can still spit in the EKZ's soup, but they have to win all of their five remaining games to do so.
At the moment, the Salzburgers are doing what they set out to do. Before the game against the "Tigers", Hubert Berger said: "Full focus on Saturday!" He proved what he meant with a brace himself. Kilian Rappold scored the final goal to make it 7:0 after preparatory work from Berger and Flick and was beaming afterwards: "It was a very good game. We scored goals faster and showed a lot of skill. We were able to try a few new things, which worked well. The atmosphere in the team is incredible!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.