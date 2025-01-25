Polar Bears on the verge of historic success in the league

Now only a run to the top will help the competition

But now things could be even better! As the head-to-head duels were won, the Eisbären will be ranked ahead of Ritten and Jesenice in any case if they are tied on points. With the 7:0 (2:0, 2:0, 3:0) win against problem child Bregenzerwald on Saturday, the Rodman boys officially shot themselves into first place in the league. One game remains - next Thursday again at home against bottom team Gröden! Only title contenders Jesenice can still spit in the EKZ's soup, but they have to win all of their five remaining games to do so.