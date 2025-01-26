Why Burgenlanders are not welcome in Vienna

Although the city of Vienna introduced an upper limit last year, City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) identifies a "problem with guest patients from other federal states" - their treatment would be at the expense of the Viennese, who would have to adjust to long waiting times in the hospitals. "I assume that the neighboring federal states in the eastern region will come to their senses that it is not enough to finance only 70 or 75 percent of hospital treatment for their own population, and that others should take care of the rest," says Hacker. Separate waiting lists are now conceivable. "The people of Vienna are right to demand that we use their tax money to improve Vienna's healthcare services and reduce their waiting times."