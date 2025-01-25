Key game
“Our main problem was a few characters”
Pure relegation battle for Inter Kleßheim: In their clash with Dynamo Triestingtal on Sunday, the penultimate team urgently needs a win to keep their chances of staying up. Meanwhile, plans for the coming season are already in place.
Pure relegation battle for Inter Kleßheim! The futsalers have been wandering around the bottom of the first division table for weeks. On Sunday (14), they face Dynamo Triestingtal in an important clash against the bottom team. Second-to-last Kleßheim need a win away from home to be able to jump into fourth place on the final matchday. "The relegation battle is a new situation for many of us. We didn't expect it to be so tight," says captain Christopher Ruprecht. The second year in the first division was difficult. In the relegation round, there is still one win missing after three match days, which has to come in Triestingtal. "If we don't win, we don't deserve to stay in the league," says Ruprecht.
The analysis has already begun within the club. Regardless of the league, they want to perform better in the coming season. "Our main problem was a few characters. Some 18-year-olds who always canceled because it was their aunt's birthday or something else," sighs the sporting director. Some players didn't get permission from their clubs and the aim for the coming season is to have a fixed squad of 15 to 18 outfield players and three to four goalies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
