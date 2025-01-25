“Our main problem was a few characters”

Pure relegation battle for Inter Kleßheim! The futsalers have been wandering around the bottom of the first division table for weeks. On Sunday (14), they face Dynamo Triestingtal in an important clash against the bottom team. Second-to-last Kleßheim need a win away from home to be able to jump into fourth place on the final matchday. "The relegation battle is a new situation for many of us. We didn't expect it to be so tight," says captain Christopher Ruprecht. The second year in the first division was difficult. In the relegation round, there is still one win missing after three match days, which has to come in Triestingtal. "If we don't win, we don't deserve to stay in the league," says Ruprecht.