Viennese of the week
Lana (8) received the best care after the accident
A streetcar crashes into a car. Little Lana is sitting in the car. During the long operation, firefighters look after the schoolgirl to make her feel better after the horror experience. Our Viennese of the week.
Eight-year-old Lana will probably never forget this. The primary school pupil is picked up by her father from her school in the 22nd district. They get into the car and drive off. Shortly afterwards, the silver car crosses the streetcar tracks. The driver was distracted by children on the sidewalk. A very brief moment of carelessness - and a crash!
A train on line 25 hits the family car from the side. Dad Lukas didn't hear the streetcar's bell, which surprises him: "Everything happened so quickly." He climbs out of the wrecked station wagon on the passenger side and pulls his daughter outside.
The emergency services are quickly on the scene, first and foremost the fire department. The operation will keep the firefighters busy for two and a half hours. The broken-down car has to be lifted off the tracks with a special towing vehicle. To do this, it is necessary to disconnect the overhead line. Medically, Lana and her father were lucky. They both have bruises and contusions, but do not have to go to hospital.
But they are waiting for the Škoda to be rescued, and it is freezing outside. So the uniformed officers put the girl in a fire engine, where she is looked after and distracted by the emergency services. Lana is allowed to look at equipment and is given the firefighter bear "Smoky", which she immediately takes to her heart. "They were so nice to me," says the schoolgirl.
The Wiener of the Week is awarded for so much humanity. Of course, the collision also frightened the Bim passengers. They were given the best possible care by paramedics. We can't say this often enough, but they also deserve a thank you.
