An empty classroom - without any teachers or pupils - was a surprise on Friday at Neuer Platz in front of Klagenfurt Town Hall. Shocking messages could be read on the chairs. On Education Day, YoungCaritas used this and a fundraising campaign to combat shocking educational poverty. 473 million children worldwide are growing up in the midst of wars, in addition to famine and natural disasters. In Ukraine, 1600 schools have been damaged and 200 completely destroyed since the war began. Worldwide, 650 million live in abject poverty and 251 million children are denied access to school. Caritas is therefore also helping in Kosovo, Uganda and Kenya.