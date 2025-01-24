In front of bus stop
Man tried to abduct child (10) in van
Horror reigns in Siegendorf (Burgenland). On Friday morning, a stranger grabbed a schoolgirl by the hand at a bus stop and tried to abduct her. The investigation is in full swing.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, a girl was - as usual - waiting at the Sonnengasse bus stop in Siegendorf. The ten-year-old was all alone. Her friend, who usually accompanies her to school, was already on an earlier bus this time.
Unknown person in van
Suddenly, a white van stopped and a strange man got out. In broken German, the stranger asked if the schoolgirl wanted a lift. He had "something sweet". "I'll take you anywhere you want." Then he grabbed the child by the hand and tried to drag her to the vehicle. "Luckily, a couple came around the corner. When the witnesses appeared, the stranger let go of the child, got behind the wheel and made off," says the reconstruction of the crime.
The perpetrator's discarded cigarette was recovered
The incident was reported immediately. The girl was supervised at school away from lessons. Despite this frightening experience, the ten-year-old reacted with presence of mind. She was extremely attentive and could remember many details. According to her description, the unknown man, who was around 40 to 50 years old, was wearing dark, "slightly dirty" work trousers, a black Engelbert-Strauss sweater and a cap.
The girl describes the perpetrator's behavior as "very assertive". "The suspect smoked and smelled of alcohol," the child said. The discarded cigarette butt was recovered. The man fled in a "rather dirty" van with Viennese license plates. Following the report, the first concrete leads have already been received.
Already several reports
This is not the only complaint! According to the parents, seven such cases have been registered with the authorities so far this year, which have occurred in the districts of Eisenstadt and Neusiedl. "It's funny, it always happens at the same time of year. In Siegendorf, similar attacks happen every time between Christmas and the semester break and just before the summer vacation," say the families in dismay.
