Man tried to abduct child (10) in van

Unknown person in van

Suddenly, a white van stopped and a strange man got out. In broken German, the stranger asked if the schoolgirl wanted a lift. He had "something sweet". "I'll take you anywhere you want." Then he grabbed the child by the hand and tried to drag her to the vehicle. "Luckily, a couple came around the corner. When the witnesses appeared, the stranger let go of the child, got behind the wheel and made off," says the reconstruction of the crime.