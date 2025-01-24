Like a brother! Olympic champion ends his career

Tarjei Bö gave a tearful insight almost a week after his brother announced his retirement. "My wife is here, plus the victory. This is the perfect day for this big announcement," said the Norwegian. He had already known before the season that it would be his last. "My feeling in my body was, now it's enough, I don't want to work for the Olympics anymore, because it's very hard work." Bö also explained that he wanted to stop at his peak. "I felt all winter that it was time. I'm still one of the best biathletes in the world, and that's how I want to end it."