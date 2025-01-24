After 15th victory
Like a brother! Olympic champion ends his career
Just like Johannes Thingnes Bö, his brother Tarjei Bö will also be ending his professional career at the end of the biathlon season. The latter announced the decision on Friday shortly after his triumph in the 10-kilometer World Cup sprint in Antholz.
The 36-year-old remained clear at the shooting range and led a Norwegian one-two victory by a wafer-thin margin ahead of Sturla Holm Laegreid (+0.4 seconds), who missed once. David Komatz was the best Austrian in 18th place (1:01.8 min.).
Tarjei Bö gave a tearful insight almost a week after his brother announced his retirement. "My wife is here, plus the victory. This is the perfect day for this big announcement," said the Norwegian. He had already known before the season that it would be his last. "My feeling in my body was, now it's enough, I don't want to work for the Olympics anymore, because it's very hard work." Bö also explained that he wanted to stop at his peak. "I felt all winter that it was time. I'm still one of the best biathletes in the world, and that's how I want to end it."
15th World Cup victory
On Friday, he celebrated his 15th World Cup success, with the World Championships starting on February 9th in Lenzerheide, another highlight awaits away from the World Cup action. In his career, Tarjei Bö has won the Olympic relay twice. He also won Olympic gold once in the mixed relay and has won a total of eleven world championship titles. He is also the youngest overall World Cup winner in biathlon history.
Only just behind the Norwegian duo on Friday was the Italian Tommaso Giacomel, who finished 2.6 seconds behind. Like Simon Eder, who finished 22nd (1:23.7), Komatz missed once. Patrick Jakob (1:44.4), Felix Leitner (1:44.5) and Fabian Müllauer (1:49.4) finished 41st, 42nd and 45th respectively.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.