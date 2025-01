“GDR farmers” now also face trouble in Germany

The controversial purchase of the Hinterlehen estate in Saalfelden has yet another facet to it. According to information from "Krone", the public prosecutor's office in Meiningen, Germany, is now likely to investigate the buyer. The suspicion: subsidy fraud in the neighboring country. There are also doubts there that the actual real estate investor was actually a farmer. A cooperation agreement with a sheep farmer on the former GDR pig fattening farm is likely to have been terminated after just one year. He is therefore likely to have provided proof in Austria with a German farming license and in Germany with an Austrian one.