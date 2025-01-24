Theater Phönix
Two letter writers in the maelstrom of love
A woman and a man who write letters to each other. All their lives. Who love each other, but never find each other. "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney is a tailor-made play for Gabriele Deutsch and Ferry Öllinger. The premiere at Theater Phönix in Linz was met with great acclaim and has already achieved cult status for an older generation.
A woman and a man, complete opposites and yet bound together in love: "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney is a tailor-made story for experienced actors like Gabriele Deutsch and Ferry Öllinger.
Melissa and Andrew meet for the first time at the age of eight. They slip notes to each other under the school desk and never stop writing letters to each other.
In these "Love Letters", they tell each other and the audience how their lives unfold in completely different ways. She, the chaotic one, tries her luck with art. He becomes a conservative politician with a seemingly perfect family. But neither of them can let go of each other
A dream plot for two stage talents
Ferry Öllinger, who became famous as post commander Kroisleitner in SOKO Kitzbühel, took some time out due to illness. Now he returns to the stage with full force in the role of Andrew.
Exciting: Öllinger lets us experience how Andrew, from a shy boy, becomes more and more caught up in the mills of society and has to put on a façade that dampens his liveliness. But his love for Melissa becomes his refuge.
Suspense right to the end
Gabriele Deutsch provides a wonderful counterpart as the life-hungry Melissa - it is pure delight. And yet melancholy always remains her companion, which is geared towards a stable, warm shoulder that only Andrew could offer. But they never come together. The ending: touching - more will not be revealed.
Although billed as a "staged reading" at Theater Phönix, Christine Wipplinger's direction constantly crosses the boundaries into drama, very subtly and finely choreographed. Öllinger-Deutsch: A new dream couple for roles that require a lot of stage and life experience.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.