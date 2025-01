Alexis Pinturault had involuntarily fueled the debate. He had already fallen as the third skier in the super-G on the Seidlalm. The Frenchman got stuck after spinning out in the left-hand bend and crashed into the safety fence. He was able to get up himself and release his skis from the bindings. However, he then sat down. Initially, a knee injury was suspected. Pinturault was treated and taken away.