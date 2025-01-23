Green intrigue: now the chaotic local councillor is fighting back

"I won't let this sit on me and will do everything I can within the party." First of all, he wants to appeal against his expulsion. Incidentally, he has ruled out forming his own list. "I am a Green and I will remain a Green." He wants to clear up the serious allegations. What is his personal goal? Would he like to lead the Vienna Greens himself one day? "Primarily not now. I've been a local councillor for four years and I'm still a newcomer. I have no ambitions to take over the party or the club. I want to better represent the Turkish community."