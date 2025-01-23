Ecologists in crisis
Green intrigue: now the chaotic local councillor is fighting back
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, eco-mandate Ömer Öztas now fires back at the Green Party executive and comments on the many accusations
The election campaign for the Vienna elections on April 27 has only just begun and has already caused its first stir. The Green municipal councillor Ömer Öztas has been expelled by his own party. The accusation: in order to secure his re-election, the 24-year-old is said to have brought around 100 followers into the party - we reported. 93 days before the election, the climate in the Green Party is poor.
Now the youngest city hall mandatary is defending himself against the serious accusations. "I only found out about my expulsion from the party in the Krone," says Öztas. Rumors had been circulating for weeks. And what does he say to the accusations? "I never actively recruited people for the party. I was approached by three or four people who wanted to join us. I'm flattered that I'm credited with bringing 100 people into the party.
Young people and new people who want to bring a breath of fresh air into the party are seen as a threat by the Greens.
But can he rule out the possibility that there are members of the Greens who are also members of the SPÖ or supporters of the AKP (Turkey's President Erdoğan's party) - as he has been accused of? "It's not my responsibility to check this, but that of the national organization," says Öztas. His expulsion shortly before the list was drawn up was intended to set an example, he says. He had criticized the "encrusted power structures" within the Greens. But any kind of criticism is "stifled".
There are also many mandataries who have held their positions for decades. Background: Anyone running for a third term in the Vienna Green Party needs two thirds of the delegates' votes. This applies, for example, to local councillors David Ellensohn, Jennifer Kickert and Martin Margulies. But how does the ousted young mandatary intend to proceed now?
"I won't let this sit on me and will do everything I can within the party." First of all, he wants to appeal against his expulsion. Incidentally, he has ruled out forming his own list. "I am a Green and I will remain a Green." He wants to clear up the serious allegations. What is his personal goal? Would he like to lead the Vienna Greens himself one day? "Primarily not now. I've been a local councillor for four years and I'm still a newcomer. I have no ambitions to take over the party or the club. I want to better represent the Turkish community."
"The party expulsion motion has nothing to do with the election"
Green Party Secretary Barbara Obermaier firmly rejects Öztas' accusations. "The motion to expel Ömer from the party has nothing to do with the early election. Many members have seen that the basic Green values and rules were not adhered to. There is also written evidence of this." Incidentally, Öztas still wants to take part in the Green state assembly on February 22.
