Mozart Week presents L’Orfeo with wood and heart

The opera is advertised by the International Mozarteum Foundation as a "new production based on the Semperoper's production of L'Orfeo". However, the new features in Salzburg are primarily due to the size of the stage and the technology of the house for Mozart. As Habjan revealed in advance in the Mozarteum Foundation podcast, he was quite satisfied with his original production and stage in Dresden. This meant, for example, that a fabric curtain had to be procured, as the Haus für Mozart, unlike the Semperoper, has what is known as an iron curtain, but the fabric plays a key role in the production. Habjan, who was born in Graz, compares the other innovations to working on a suit that is precisely tailored to the wearer. Small, but with a big effect.