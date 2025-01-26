Focus on regionality
The municipal elections in Lower Austria on January 26 will not only bring political discussions, but also plenty of election gifts. The parties are relying on creative advertising materials. From ballpoint pens and carrier bags to gingerbread and vegetables. But who is promoting the local economy?
The ÖVP combines central election gifts such as lighters and carrier bags, which often come from abroad for cost reasons, with local specialties. For example, the popular playing cards come from the traditional Austrian company Piatnik and many municipalities distribute regional specialties such as dairy products, gingerbread hearts or small trees. However, there is no central control, so the proportion of regional products varies.
The FPÖ is trying to stand out with other ideas: Letter noodles made from Marchfeld semolina, wooden cooking spoons from Pöchlarn, Melk district, and regional vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, which are distributed with the help of campaigns such as the vegetable tractor. Most of the election posters are also printed in Austria, with the exception of the hollow chamber posters, which come from Germany.
The provincial party of the SPÖ gives the municipalities a free hand in the selection of election gifts, but offers them a central online store with products from two regional companies. Advertising materials such as ballpoint pens can be purchased here. The posters are also printed directly in Lower Austria, according to the party.
Environmentally conscious regionalism
Sustainability is a top priority for the Greens. From chocolate pumpkin seeds from Bruck an der Leitha and tea from the Sonnentor company to organic cotton bags that meet Fairtrade standards: The selection is well thought out. Posters and flyers are printed in the Waldviertel and the regional approach is consistently pursued.
The Neos also rely on a combination of regionality and sustainability. Posters are printed in Leobersdorf, fabric bags and cork pens come from Vienna. The sweetest eye-catcher: 20,000 gingerbread biscuits from a factory in Deutsch-Wagram, which will be distributed during the election campaign, along with chlorine-free handkerchiefs that underline the claim to use sustainable materials.
Regional economy as election winner
Despite the parties' efforts to use regional and sustainable products, the economic benefits for Lower Austrian businesses vary. While some parties specifically promote local companies, others fall back on cheaper imports for standard products. One thing is clear: with a stronger focus on local products, election gifts could not only inspire voters, but also make a contribution to promoting the regional economy.
