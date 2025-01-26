Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on regionality

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 11:00

The municipal elections in Lower Austria on January 26 will not only bring political discussions, but also plenty of election gifts. The parties are relying on creative advertising materials. From ballpoint pens and carrier bags to gingerbread and vegetables. But who is promoting the local economy?

0 Kommentare

The ÖVP combines central election gifts such as lighters and carrier bags, which often come from abroad for cost reasons, with local specialties. For example, the popular playing cards come from the traditional Austrian company Piatnik and many municipalities distribute regional specialties such as dairy products, gingerbread hearts or small trees. However, there is no central control, so the proportion of regional products varies.

The FPÖ is trying to stand out with other ideas: Letter noodles made from Marchfeld semolina, wooden cooking spoons from Pöchlarn, Melk district, and regional vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, which are distributed with the help of campaigns such as the vegetable tractor. Most of the election posters are also printed in Austria, with the exception of the hollow chamber posters, which come from Germany.

The provincial party of the SPÖ gives the municipalities a free hand in the selection of election gifts, but offers them a central online store with products from two regional companies. Advertising materials such as ballpoint pens can be purchased here. The posters are also printed directly in Lower Austria, according to the party.

Environmentally conscious regionalism
Sustainability is a top priority for the Greens. From chocolate pumpkin seeds from Bruck an der Leitha and tea from the Sonnentor company to organic cotton bags that meet Fairtrade standards: The selection is well thought out. Posters and flyers are printed in the Waldviertel and the regional approach is consistently pursued.

The Neos also rely on a combination of regionality and sustainability. Posters are printed in Leobersdorf, fabric bags and cork pens come from Vienna. The sweetest eye-catcher: 20,000 gingerbread biscuits from a factory in Deutsch-Wagram, which will be distributed during the election campaign, along with chlorine-free handkerchiefs that underline the claim to use sustainable materials.

Gingerbread and badges from the municipality of Mödling ÖVP (Bild: ÖVP)
Gingerbread and badges from the municipality of Mödling ÖVP
(Bild: ÖVP)
Election bags from the ÖVP Gmünd (Bild: ÖVP)
Election bags from the ÖVP Gmünd
(Bild: ÖVP)
Small trees from the ÖVP Hernstein (Bild: ÖVP)
Small trees from the ÖVP Hernstein
(Bild: ÖVP)
Letter noodles from the FPÖ (Bild: FPÖ)
Letter noodles from the FPÖ
(Bild: FPÖ)
Cooking spoons from the FPÖ (Bild: FPÖ)
Cooking spoons from the FPÖ
(Bild: FPÖ)
Election gifts from the Greens (Bild: Grüne)
Election gifts from the Greens
(Bild: Grüne)
Election gifts from the Neos (Bild: NEOS)
Election gifts from the Neos
(Bild: NEOS)

Regional economy as election winner
Despite the parties' efforts to use regional and sustainable products, the economic benefits for Lower Austrian businesses vary. While some parties specifically promote local companies, others fall back on cheaper imports for standard products. One thing is clear: with a stronger focus on local products, election gifts could not only inspire voters, but also make a contribution to promoting the regional economy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Selin Buran
Selin Buran
Porträt von Julia Bonau
Julia Bonau
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf