Billionaire wants to pay for US climate contributions

The Paris Agreement of 2015 is an international agreement to limit global warming to well below two and preferably 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era and to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The parties to the agreement recognize that climate change is man-made and that human activities are exacerbating global warming, which in turn poses a threat to ecosystems and therefore to humanity. With the exception of the USA - the world's second largest greenhouse gas emitter - none of the 200 or so signatory states has yet withdrawn from the agreement. There is a one-year deadline before a withdrawal from the agreement comes into force