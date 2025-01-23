Out for financial juggler
Arrest! The handcuffs click for René Benko
It's all over for Austria's record bankrupt René Benko. As the "Krone" learned, the 47-year-old was handcuffed in his Innsbruck villa on Thursday morning. Among other things, Benko was under investigation for fraud and several insolvency offenses and has now been arrested. An application has also been made for his detention.
Benko was arrested at his villa in Innsbruck on Thursday by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption on the charge of deliberately prejudicing the interests of creditors in the context of the Signa insolvency proceedings. He is said to have been taken to Innsbruck prison - also known as the "Zieglstadl" - where he will be questioned by the police - pre-trial detention has already been requested.
Benko's lawyer Norbert Wess confirmed the arrest order, "even though I don't know it yet". A court will have to decide within 48 hours whether he will be remanded in custody.
Austria's biggest bankruptcy
The arrest of René Benko has put an end, at least for the time being, to what was probably the biggest economic crime in the Second Republic: Benko had raked in billions with the convoluted structure of his company Signa, but like the Roman Empire, his empire had collapsed at some point due to its size.
When Benko lost control of the Signa house of cards, the mountain of debt had grown to such an extent that Austria's biggest bankruptcy could no longer be averted. More and more became known about Benko's sometimes dubious business practices, his confidants and his network.
Benko continued to pull the strings
The judiciary took action, but it was to take over a year before the handcuffs clicked for the bankrupt. Up to this point, Benko had been safe, at least on the outside, and continued to pull the strings in the background even after his official withdrawal from Signa and his foundations, as extensive research revealed.
However, the noose tightened ever tighter, the Italian judiciary was already investigating Benko and even issued a European arrest warrant for the Tyrolean. Although the local authorities released him at the time, he has now been ordered to be arrested.
In addition to the accusation of damaging creditors, Benko had also been investigated by the WKStA on suspicion of serious fraud and several insolvency offenses. In July, house searches were carried out in Tyrol and Vienna. However, the extent of the Signa case will probably keep the special commission busy for years to come.
