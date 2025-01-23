Arrest! The handcuffs click for René Benko



Benko was arrested at his villa in Innsbruck on Thursday by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption on the charge of deliberately prejudicing the interests of creditors in the context of the Signa insolvency proceedings. He is said to have been taken to Innsbruck prison - also known as the "Zieglstadl" - where he will be questioned by the police - pre-trial detention has already been requested.