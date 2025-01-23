Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Out for financial juggler

Arrest! The handcuffs click for René Benko

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 09:05

It's all over for Austria's record bankrupt René Benko. As the "Krone" learned, the 47-year-old was handcuffed in his Innsbruck villa on Thursday morning. Among other things, Benko was under investigation for fraud and several insolvency offenses and has now been arrested. An application has also been made for his detention. 

0 Kommentare


Benko was arrested at his villa in Innsbruck on Thursday by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption on the charge of deliberately prejudicing the interests of creditors in the context of the Signa insolvency proceedings. He is said to have been taken to Innsbruck prison - also known as the "Zieglstadl" - where he will be questioned by the police - pre-trial detention has already been requested. 

Benko's lawyer Norbert Wess confirmed the arrest order, "even though I don't know it yet". A court will have to decide within 48 hours whether he will be remanded in custody.

Austria's record bankrupt René Benko has juggled it all off. (Bild: picturedesk.com/EXPA / APA / picturedesk.com)
Austria's record bankrupt René Benko has juggled it all off.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/EXPA / APA / picturedesk.com)

Austria's biggest bankruptcy
The arrest of René Benko has put an end, at least for the time being, to what was probably the biggest economic crime in the Second Republic: Benko had raked in billions with the convoluted structure of his company Signa, but like the Roman Empire, his empire had collapsed at some point due to its size. 

When Benko lost control of the Signa house of cards, the mountain of debt had grown to such an extent that Austria's biggest bankruptcy could no longer be averted. More and more became known about Benko's sometimes dubious business practices, his confidants and his network. 

Benko continued to pull the strings
The judiciary took action, but it was to take over a year before the handcuffs clicked for the bankrupt. Up to this point, Benko had been safe, at least on the outside, and continued to pull the strings in the background even after his official withdrawal from Signa and his foundations, as extensive research revealed. 

René Benko's villa in Innsbruck, where the handcuffs clicked for the record-breaking bankrupt. (Bild: picturedesk.com/EXPA / APA / picturedesk.com)
René Benko's villa in Innsbruck, where the handcuffs clicked for the record-breaking bankrupt.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/EXPA / APA / picturedesk.com)

However, the noose tightened ever tighter, the Italian judiciary was already investigating Benko and even issued a European arrest warrant for the Tyrolean. Although the local authorities released him at the time, he has now been ordered to be arrested.  

In addition to the accusation of damaging creditors, Benko had also been investigated by the WKStA on suspicion of serious fraud and several insolvency offenses. In July, house searches were carried out in Tyrol and Vienna. However, the extent of the Signa case will probably keep the special commission busy for years to come. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Porträt von Rainer Fleckl
Rainer Fleckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf