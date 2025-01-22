A ray of hope for a turnaround

Daniel Hemetsberger, third in the downhill on the Streif in 2022, also preferred to keep his head down after training: "Yes, we all know how it goes. We just have to make sure we have our seven things together for the races." The man from Attersee also regrets the absence of leading figure Kriechmayr in Kitzbühel: "He's been on the podium here several times - we were able to hold on to him, he also took the media pressure on himself. Something like that helps enormously. But he's not here now."