Israeli army launches offensive in the West Bank

Catholic Church warns against Israel's "annexation plans"

The Catholic Church painted a gloomy picture of the situation in the Holy Land on Monday. According to Kathpress, the Director General of the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem, Sami Al-Yousef, said it was to be feared that the ceasefire between Israel and the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which came into force on Sunday, would only be "a temporary relief". For the occupied West Bank, he warned against Israel's plans for partial or complete annexation. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem represents the Roman Catholic Christians in the Holy Land.