Green MEPs turn their backs on Musk’s X

EU institutions are increasingly posting on Bluesky

The EU institutions are also increasingly posting on Bluesky: most members of the EU Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen, numerous MEPs and President Roberta Metsola as well as Council President Antonio Costa still have accounts on X. However, they now mostly post their messages on Bluesky. However, they now usually post their messages on both platforms at the same time. Bluesky sees itself as a "decentralized alternative" to X and has been publicly accessible since February 2024. It was started by a Twitter co-founder.