Adnet murder case
Mother killed: Suspect threatened with incarceration
New development in the Adnet murder case: The 31-year-old man suspected of murder, who is alleged to have killed his mother on October 22, is considered mentally incompetent. The victim's representative is now expecting an application for placement in a "locked ward".
The "Krone" reported on the terrible criminal case: A German man (31) living in Adnet is said to have killed his own mother with a knife on October 22. During dinner together, he is said to have inflicted fatal injuries to the neck of the 67-year-old woman, who lives in Bavaria. The suspect, who was arrested three days after the bloody deed, has been in custody in Puch prison ever since. He denies the allegations and speaks of unknown perpetrators who killed the woman in the course of a robbery. But the evidence speaks against him.
Expert examines suspect
The facts of the case alone also raise the question: Are there any possible psychological problems? A neuropsychiatrist got to the bottom of this question on behalf of the judiciary. His report has now been received. According to "Krone" information, the suspect is not considered sane.
The public prosecutor's office itself does not want to say anything about this, only: "The investigations have been completed." As a rule, in such cases, admission to a forensic-therapeutic center (formerly an institution for mentally abnormal lawbreakers) is requested: "I expect an application for placement," says lawyer Stefan Rieder, who is legally representing the husband and daughter of the victim.
