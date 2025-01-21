Mother killed: Suspect threatened with incarceration

The "Krone" reported on the terrible criminal case: A German man (31) living in Adnet is said to have killed his own mother with a knife on October 22. During dinner together, he is said to have inflicted fatal injuries to the neck of the 67-year-old woman, who lives in Bavaria. The suspect, who was arrested three days after the bloody deed, has been in custody in Puch prison ever since. He denies the allegations and speaks of unknown perpetrators who killed the woman in the course of a robbery. But the evidence speaks against him.