"It's sweet"
Cooper and Hadid
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship has obviously reached the next level. Because it is said that the couple have already grown together into a small patchwork family. However, the two are said to be in no hurry to walk down the aisle.
An insider has now spoken to People magazine about the celebrity couple's relationship. And this much he revealed: things could hardly be better between Hadid and Cooper.
Love and kids take center stage
Not only are the two reportedly spending more and more time together, but their kids are also said to be having play dates. The Hollywood star has daughter Lea De Seine (7) from his relationship with model Irina Shayk, while the model beauty has daughter Khai (4) with her ex, One Direction star Zayn Malik.
"It's very sweet," the insider revealed, adding that the patchwork relationship is working very well. Although both Cooper and Hadid are "very busy with their work, they prioritize their relationship and their daughters", he added.
No rush yet
Cooper and Hadid have been in a relationship since 2023. The insider also revealed to People that while the two are "serious about each other", "getting engaged is a big step".
"Neither of them are planning to rush into anything, but that's not to say they're not very happy together," the insider continued.
Above all, the anonymous source is certain that they are good for each other. "Gigi has an easy-going nature and it brings out a looser side of Bradley."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.