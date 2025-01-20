Situation in Syria
Many hospitals and schools not in operation
Many Syrian refugees want to return home after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad. The mood of the people is "hopeful", said Hossam Elsharkawi from the Red Cross. At the same time, he pointed out that around half of the schools and the majority of hospitals in Syria were still not functioning.
"During my previous visits, I was always asked: How do I get out of Syria?" said the representative of the aid organization on Monday in Vienna. "Now the question is: How do I get my family back to Syria?" Therefore, basic supplies and infrastructure must be rebuilt in the destroyed country.
The refugees who currently want to return are mainly in the neighboring countries of Turkey and Lebanon. A return must be made safe. Elsharkawi pointed out that around half of the schools and the majority of hospitals in the country were still not functioning. There are also still serious deficiencies in the water and energy supply as well as the supply of medicines.
Do not become dependent on aid
Syria must not become permanently dependent on humanitarian aid, said the Red Cross representative. That is why it is important to ease international sanctions. Politics and diplomacy must do their job. "You say the right things, doing them will be a challenge," he said to the new Islamist leadership. The international community must help the Syrian leadership "not to make gross mistakes".
The Austrian Red Cross has been active in Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It is primarily involved in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.