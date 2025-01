Only Salzburg’s blue party is negotiating in Vienna

This week, the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP in Vienna are picking up speed. Now that the budget framework has been defined, the detailed work is being carried out in 13 subgroups. What is striking: Salzburg is only represented on the FPÖ side. This was not the case in the extensive black-red-pink negotiations before. However, no one from Salzburg is now involved in the ÖVP.