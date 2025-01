Graz main station evacuated due to threatening message

Rucksack discovered - "no danger"

At around 6.30 p.m., the report: "A rucksack that had apparently been left behind was discovered in the area of a platform. Our explosives experts are taking a closer look." Just under an hour later, the all-clear was given: "The rucksack poses no danger. A search using X-ray equipment was negative." However, the lockdown remains in place. The search of the area is still ongoing.