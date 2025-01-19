Gamon: “The structure of many localities is crumbling”

Efficient use of taxpayers' money

If the Pinks have their way, priority should be given to investing in education, childcare, the local economy and forward-looking projects instead of letting tax money seep away in inefficient and expensive structures: "We will pay more attention to citizens' money and ensure that it flows into sustainable and sensible measures," promises Gamon. She does not accept the objection that the influence of a small party is also very limited at municipal level: "Where we Neos are represented, a lot has already changed: A new understanding of transparency and sustainable politics is gaining ground." However, the pink frontwoman concedes that the old parties with their "rigid, ineffective structures" still form a massive bulwark: "They find it difficult to give up their outdated habits."