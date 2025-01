Teresa Stadlober finishes on the podium in Les Rousses

On Friday, Stadlober had narrowly missed the podium in fourth place in the 10 km skating race. In the absence of several strong Norwegians such as Therese Johaug, Stadlober was part of a five-strong leading group for a long time. While Karlsson pulled away and celebrated her first win of the season after a lengthy foot injury, Stadlober fought for second place, slightly behind Andersson. In the end, she was a few seconds behind the Swede, but the Olympic bronze medalist from Beijing still crossed the finish line with a big grin on her face.