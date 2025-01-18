Carinthian slalom athlete
No second run yet after change of nations
Technician Richard Leitgeb starts tomorrow Sunday in the slalom in Wengen, then in Kitzbühel and Schladming. So far in his comeback season in the World Cup, which he is contesting on his own under the Hungarian flag, there has been no second run in six races. In Saalbach, however, he already has his World Cup ticket in the bag.
The battle for the second run goes into the next round! Slalom specialist Richard Leitgeb is competing for Hungary this year and is financing the season himself with sponsors and crowdfunding. So far, the Strasbourg native has been eliminated twice and has failed to qualify for the second round four times. Now the classics await - tomorrow, Sunday, it starts in Wengen.
With my late number, I need a great slope to still have a chance of making it through to the second run.
Richard LEITGEB, Kärntner Skifahrer
Debut race in Kitzbühel
"In Adelboden, I was only 78 hundredths away from the top 30 - I know where I'm leaving the time," explains the 30-year-old. He has already competed twice for Austria in Wengen and once in Schladming - but he has never been in the second run in the World Cup in his entire career. "For me, it's important that the slope is perfect - with a late number, that's necessary to be able to set a good time," says Leitgeb, who is starting beyond 60. He is particularly looking forward to Kitzbühel next week: "It will be my first time on the Ganslernhang - I've only been allowed to start as a forerunner so far."
Two disciplines at the World Championships
He will then make his World Championship debut in Saalbach. Because he is Hungary's best, he can start in the slalom without qualifying. Before that, he will also take part in the giant slalom. "But I just want to get to know the piste. "Stefan Plieschnig
