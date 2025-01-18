No second run yet after change of nations

Debut race in Kitzbühel

"In Adelboden, I was only 78 hundredths away from the top 30 - I know where I'm leaving the time," explains the 30-year-old. He has already competed twice for Austria in Wengen and once in Schladming - but he has never been in the second run in the World Cup in his entire career. "For me, it's important that the slope is perfect - with a late number, that's necessary to be able to set a good time," says Leitgeb, who is starting beyond 60. He is particularly looking forward to Kitzbühel next week: "It will be my first time on the Ganslernhang - I've only been allowed to start as a forerunner so far."