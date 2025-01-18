Communities are left to pay for burglary damage

Even a safe was taken

The school caretaker was the first to notice the mess. The doors to the head office of the secondary school and the music school had been broken open and a safe had also been taken. But the burglars had also found spray paint cans and sprayed them around the school. "Fortunately, it took a lot of effort to wash the paint off again, but that's no fun for the staff either," says the head of the town, who has to pay part of the damage from the already strained municipal coffers. This is because the insurance only covers the current value of the damaged school inventory, which has to be completely replaced.