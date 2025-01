Burgrave Willi Noll welcomed exactly 1050 guests of honor to the premiere of Stadtgerücht 2025 in the Klagenfurt Messearena, including Carinthia's chief jester Bruno Arendt, who awarded the highest BÖF medal to city judge Wolfi Repitsch, the two deputy governors Gaby Schaunig and Martin Gruber, Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl, Volkshilfe boss Jürgen Pfeiler, Hilfswerk President Elisabeth Scheucher, Primarius Reinhard Mittermair, Wai Wai carnival chairman Günter Brommer and the Mayor of Klagenfurt Christian Scheider, who was also one of the suppliers of topics for the city rumor.