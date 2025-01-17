Balance sheet of the SPÖ
“I’ll be happy if we keep our 18th mandate”
Doskozil fully relies on the trust of the people of Burgenland. He criticizes untruths in the election campaign and false promises in federal politics.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is looking forward to the state election on Sunday with "a little tension". "It's like a report card distribution", he said at the election campaign finale in the Haydnbräu in Eisenstadt. Many cameras and microphones were pointed at him as he stepped up to the lectern in front of the assembled SPÖ team.
"Many things are possible"
Doskozil was already feeling "a certain amount of anticipation for the vote and subsequent meetings with his companions" on Friday. He did not want to commit himself to the outcome of the election: "Many things are possible." One thing is certain: "I would be very happy if we could keep our 18th mandate." There have been 19 in the past five years.
Voters would be unsettled
Doskozils looked back on the election campaign with mixed feelings. "It has become more difficult to discuss content because people often argue with untruths. This only serves to unsettle voters," said the Social Democratic lead candidate. He regrets this socio-political development. He was also disturbed by the criticism of the state finances.
"Our next budget has been audited." It is also a fact that Burgenland brings up the rear among the federal states in terms of new debt with a €50 million loan. "All parliamentary groups have come out against our program - without a counter-program, without an alternative." Side blow to the coalition talks in the federal government: "It doesn't do politics any good if a lot is promised but everything is different again after the election."
Using the right to vote
Doskozil does not want to let the joy of his work be taken away from him. Keyword health and care: "It's nice when big tasks are feasible and affordable." Doskozil wants to continue on his chosen path. He calls on the population to use their right to vote. "Who is elected is a matter of trust."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
