Special school Sillian
Playing soccer with Bishop Hermann Glettler
A special honor was bestowed upon the children of the General Special School Sillian (ASO). Bishop Hermann Glettler paid them a visit and showed them his soccer skills.
Bishop Hermann Glettler's recent visit to the school in the East Tyrolean Pustertal valley will probably live long in the memory of the pupils at ASO Sillian. During a lengthy conversation with the spiritual leader in Tyrol, the children were particularly fascinated by the bishop's crozier. They "assembled" it together and then tried it out straight away. "A staff that encourages us to get up, shows us the way, is a support and holds us together," said the school.
After a tour of the school building, things got sporty: the bishop showed off his soccer skills in the gym and played the balls back and forth with the children. Lunch was then served to recharge the batteries of young and old.
School trip to the "cathedral" in the neighboring region
To coincide with the bishop's visit, four pupils and their teachers went on a cultural trip to neighboring South Tyrol. In San Candido, they learned a lot about the history of the collegiate church and also tried to draw the building with a guide. In and around the church, the "giant rib" and the mighty wooden cross in the altar area, on which Jesus wears a golden crown and not the usual crown of thorns, amazed the children.
They also kept an eye out for the dome fresco with its many stars, the two patron saints of the church, St. Candidus and St. Corbinian, before finally heading down into the crypt.
