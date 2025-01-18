Playing soccer with Bishop Hermann Glettler

Bishop Hermann Glettler's recent visit to the school in the East Tyrolean Pustertal valley will probably live long in the memory of the pupils at ASO Sillian. During a lengthy conversation with the spiritual leader in Tyrol, the children were particularly fascinated by the bishop's crozier. They "assembled" it together and then tried it out straight away. "A staff that encourages us to get up, shows us the way, is a support and holds us together," said the school.