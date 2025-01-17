Taylor Swift donates for the victims of the wildfires

Paltrow also handed out boxes of her beauty products and helped to provide firefighters with food and drink. In a newsletter to her community, the Oscar winner wrote: "Los Angeles ... I search for words and fail, type and delete again. The loss cannot be measured. Twenty-four people. Over twelve thousand structures. Tens of thousands without homes. That's what we can count so far, but there's much more we can't even measure. If anything should define us after this moment, it's a realization - to the world - of what Los Angeles people really are: First responders who risk their lives and their health to protect us."