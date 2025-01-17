Celebrity help
Taylor Swift donates for the victims of the wildfires
Taylor Swift has donated to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires and Gwyneth Paltrow has distributed first aid kits to victims of the Californian wildfires and provided first responders with food.
The devastating forest fires in Los Angeles are not only affecting many stars, but are also very close to their hearts and they are trying to help where they can. Superstar Taylor Swift has published the names of eleven aid organizations on Instagram that she is supporting with donations.
"So much suffering, loss and destruction"
Deeply shocked by the incredible extent of the destruction caused by the fires, the pop singer wrote on Instagram: "The fires in California have destroyed so many families and it's terrible to watch these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss and destruction. So many people are going through the worst time of their lives right now, but there are also so many great organizations and groups that want to help rebuild communities."
It is not known how much money Swift has provided. However, the organization Direct Relief and Habitat for Humanity explained in an interview with "Rolling Stone" that Taylor had made a generous donation. The singer is said to have a fortune of over one billion dollars.
Paltrow deeply shocked
Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, together with her wellness brand "Goop", has also dug deep into her pockets and donated two million dollars to help.
Paltrow also handed out boxes of her beauty products and helped to provide firefighters with food and drink. In a newsletter to her community, the Oscar winner wrote: "Los Angeles ... I search for words and fail, type and delete again. The loss cannot be measured. Twenty-four people. Over twelve thousand structures. Tens of thousands without homes. That's what we can count so far, but there's much more we can't even measure. If anything should define us after this moment, it's a realization - to the world - of what Los Angeles people really are: First responders who risk their lives and their health to protect us."
Bruce Willis thanks emergency services
Hollywood star Bruce Willis (69) thanked some police officers for their efforts. His wife Emma Heming Willis posted short videos and a photo of the encounter on Instagram.
Bruce would never miss the chance to show his gratitude to a first responder with a handshake and a "thank you for your service", she wrote. The former action star is now rarely seen in public. In 2023, his family announced that Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The disease causes nerve cells in the brain to die.
Mega concert planned
Prominent musicians have signed up for a charity concert called "FireAid", including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Jelly Roll, Green Day, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. With performances at two venues in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles, donations will be collected for those affected on January 30.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.