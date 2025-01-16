Armed with a pistol
Whiskey thief faces five and a half years in prison
Threatening the owner of a pub in Attnang-Puchheim with a gun, stealing a bottle of whiskey and three cans of Red Bull and causing an accident while fleeing in a delivery car - September 26 of last year had repercussions in court for a 22-year-old. The man with a criminal record has been sent to prison for five and a half years.
A now 22-year-old will probably bitterly regret this crazy idea. Together with two friends, the young Viennese man marched into a pub in Attnang-Puchheim on September 26, 2024. They wanted alcohol from the owner, but he didn't serve the drunken customers. Suddenly, the then 21-year-old pulled out a blank-firing pistol and threatened the boss and an employee.
Accident with a blood alcohol level of 1.24
The duo fled via a rear exit. The threatener pocketed a bottle of whiskey, three cans of Red Bull, a tablet and a cell phone and also made off. He used the pizzeria's delivery van to escape. But he didn't get far, crashing into a tree with a blood alcohol level of 1.24. On Thursday, he made a full confession before the jury in Wels.
His previous convictions for a robbery in Lower Austria and an attempted assault in Vienna were aggravating factors. The man was sentenced to an unconditional prison term of five and a half years - legally binding.
