A district capital, 12,000 inhabitants - and only seven applications for childcare during the Christmas vacations. "In the end, only one child came," says Mayor René Lobner, explaining the decision as to why only the day nursery in the Gänserndorf-Süd district, which is around five kilometers away, will be open during the coming vacations. The location next to the elementary school is in the town center, but will remain closed.