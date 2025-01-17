Problem over day nursery
Day nursery
While every critical issue is gladly taken up in the battle for votes, the debate in Gänserndorf about the "redirected" vacation opening of a day nursery leaves the parties cold. A former town councillor has now taken the initiative.
A district capital, 12,000 inhabitants - and only seven applications for childcare during the Christmas vacations. "In the end, only one child came," says Mayor René Lobner, explaining the decision as to why only the day nursery in the Gänserndorf-Süd district, which is around five kilometers away, will be open during the coming vacations. The location next to the elementary school is in the town center, but will remain closed.
City councillor and leader of the citizens' list calmly helps affected parents
This has prompted former town councillor Walter Krichbaumer to get involved: "Not every family in Gänserndorf town has a second car," complains the retired politician and has prepared a petition for signatures. "There is also no bus connection there - an unsolvable tragedy for some parents. I'm not surprised that many have approached me, as they don't get any support elsewhere."
The campaigning parties are not responding - so I am now standing up for the families.
Walter Krichbaumer, Ex-Bürgerlisten-Chef und Polit-Penionist
Too few applications to open two locations
Mayor Rene Lobner wonders exactly the same thing: "I didn't get a single complaint." After the low level of interest over Christmas, it simply doesn't pay to open both locations, he argues. "That's the point - because of the distance outside the city center, parents don't want to say yes, even though the demand would be there," counters Krichbaumer.
There was no discussion about it for six years. We are in the fortunate position of having two after-school care centers in one district. And I am also expected to work cost-effectively.
René Lobner, ÖVP-Bürgermeister von Gänserndorf
"Equal rights for all"
The question is: why aren't other parties jumping on this (election) bandwagon? "Equal rights for all - now the citizens of Gänserndorf-Süd have shorter distances. What's more, it's not financially viable and the caregivers are certainly happy not to have to work during the vacations," SPÖ city party leader Ulrike Cap told the "Krone".
Krichbaumer is not at a loss for an answer: "Due to the remoteness of the district, most of the families have second cars - in contrast to those living in the city center."
