New artistic director from 2026
Patricia Nickel-Dönicke takes over Landestheater NÖ
With the 2026/2027 season, the Landestheater NÖ will fall into new hands artistically: Patricia Nickel-Dönicke succeeds Marie Rötzer as artistic director.
With the departure of Marie Rötzer to the Theater in der Josefstadt, the Potsdam native will take over as artistic director of the Landestheater NÖ in St. Pölten on September 1, 2026. Patricia Nickel-Dönicke has thus successfully prevailed against 49 competitors to become the new artistic director.
With Isabella Suppanz, Bettina Hering and Marie Rötzer, I have three predecessors who have developed the Landestheater NÖ into an impressively successful theater.
Patricia Nickel-Dönicke
"I am really looking forward to my new role in St. Pölten. My aim is to drive forward interdisciplinary projects and create exciting, innovative, sensual and political theater for all age groups. The program will also be enriched by top-class international guest performances. I am placing a special focus on expanding children's and youth theater in the region as well as on inclusive offerings, supported by a strong ensemble that creates identification, accompanied by comprehensive educational offerings and participatory projects," explains the new director Patricia Nickel-Dönicke.
During her studies in Modern German Literature and Media Studies and Political Science, she worked in the publishing industry and then as an assistant director and editor. After working in Darmstadt, Heidelberg, Mainz, Oberhausen and most recently as drama director and chief dramaturge at Staatstheater Kassel, the 45-year-old will take up her first position as artistic director next year. She has already gained a great deal of experience as Deputy Director at Theater Oberhausen from 2017 to 2020.
Change from the 2026/2027 season
"In recent years, the Landestheater NÖ has significantly developed artistically with new content and formats and positioned itself in the Austrian and German-speaking theater landscape as a great house with a strong artistic profile," says Paul Gessl, Managing Director of NÖ Kulturwirtschaft, about the appointment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
