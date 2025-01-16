Patricia Nickel-Dönicke takes over Landestheater NÖ

During her studies in Modern German Literature and Media Studies and Political Science, she worked in the publishing industry and then as an assistant director and editor. After working in Darmstadt, Heidelberg, Mainz, Oberhausen and most recently as drama director and chief dramaturge at Staatstheater Kassel, the 45-year-old will take up her first position as artistic director next year. She has already gained a great deal of experience as Deputy Director at Theater Oberhausen from 2017 to 2020.