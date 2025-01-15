Key witness Beinschab now works as a teacher

Applied for a vacant position

According to the Styrian Education Directorate, Beinschab had her first day at work on 13 January 2025. "Ms Beinschab applied for a vacant position at the school. She impressed in the selection process and was chosen for the substitute lessons due to her suitability. Another computer science teacher at the school confirmed her qualifications to the school management," it says. The position had to be filled quickly for pedagogical reasons.