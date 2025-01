A Salzburg bull docks in Hartberg

Everyone is delighted

"I'm really looking forward to getting started with the team. My goal is clearly to play as much as possible. I want to integrate into the team as quickly as possible, celebrate good successes and have fun playing soccer," said Hofer in a club statement. Coach Manfred Schmid is also satisfied: "We brought Raphael in because we see a lot of potential in him to fill the position of left-back perfectly. Accordingly, we want to support and develop him over the coming weeks and months."