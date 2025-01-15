Four years in prison for rape

The treating psychotherapist on the witness stand had other things to say. The woman had come to his practice in August 2020 because of depression and suicidal thoughts. The patient had spoken about violence in her marriage and about being forced to have an abortion by the defendant at the time. Since her husband would only hit her with his hand instead of his fist, this was not a bad thing, the patient had once said during the therapy session. According to the therapist, this form of violence was "almost a matter of course" for her.