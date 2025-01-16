How climate change is altering Styrian forests

In addition to their important function as an ecosystem, CO2 reservoir and recreational area, Styrian forests are also an important economic factor. However, climate change presents foresters with major changes and also requires new management methods.

How much wood do Styrian forests provide?

Over one million hectares are forested, and around eight million cubic meters of wood grow every year, of which around seven million are used. The production value of the forestry and timber industry is around five billion euros.

What are the effects of climate change?

Rising temperatures and increasingly dry periods inhibit the growth of trees and cause the tree lines to move upwards. In addition, storm events are becoming more frequent and drought is encouraging bark beetles.

How can foresters counteract this?

One important lever is to choose the right tree species for the location. The "dynamic forest typification" of the province of Styria is helpful here. There, forest owners can find recommendations for their location (www.waldbauberater.at)