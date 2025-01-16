Rethinking required
How climate change is altering Styrian forests
The current "Forest Inventory" shows that climate change has left its mark. In Styria, growth is still stable, but our forests are also changing significantly.
Since the 1960s, the Federal Research Center for Forests (BFW) has been meticulously surveying the condition of our forests at regular intervals. During these decades, forest area and wood stocks have grown continuously - including in Styria, which is the most densely forested of all the federal states with over 60 percent forest cover. However, the latest "Forest Inventory" now available shows a trend reversal: "The effects of climate change on the wood supply have become apparent for the first time in recent years," says inventory manager Alexandra Freudenschuß. Growth has decreased slightly due to dry periods and increased damaging events such as storms or bark beetle damage.
There was no major bark beetle damage
Styria is currently less affected by this, says Stefan Zwettler, Head of the Forestry Department at the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture: "The growth here is absolutely stable." There has been no large-scale bark beetle damage like in Carinthia or East Tyrol in this country. "The proportion of 'beetle wood' has thankfully halved here in the last year," says Zwettler.
Climate change and forestry
In addition to their important function as an ecosystem, CO2 reservoir and recreational area, Styrian forests are also an important economic factor. However, climate change presents foresters with major changes and also requires new management methods.
How much wood do Styrian forests provide?
Over one million hectares are forested, and around eight million cubic meters of wood grow every year, of which around seven million are used. The production value of the forestry and timber industry is around five billion euros.
What are the effects of climate change?
Rising temperatures and increasingly dry periods inhibit the growth of trees and cause the tree lines to move upwards. In addition, storm events are becoming more frequent and drought is encouraging bark beetles.
How can foresters counteract this?
One important lever is to choose the right tree species for the location. The "dynamic forest typification" of the province of Styria is helpful here. There, forest owners can find recommendations for their location (www.waldbauberater.at)
Of course, climate change also brings major upheavals for Styrian forests. "In south-eastern Styria, for example, the change is very noticeable. The spruce will no longer stand a chance there in future due to rising temperatures," says the forestry expert. Part of the solution is to promote new "climate-fit" tree species (see also "Good to know"). Mixed tree species are also financially supported via the forest fund. But: "In most of Styria, especially at higher altitudes, spruce will continue to be very important in the future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
