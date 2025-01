This is how much more public transport users would have to pay

It is one of the greatest achievements of the Green government: the climate ticket. In one fell swoop, the prestige project, which provided enormous cost savings for commuters in particular, could be history. Both the FPÖ and the ÖVP were often critical, and economic researchers also questioned the cost of the ticket. However, the introduction of the climate ticket was very well received by the population. Since its introduction in October 2021, sales figures have steadily increased.