Travel redefined: With the Amex Platinum Card

Unlimited access to over 1400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide

The Amex Platinum Card gives up to four people unlimited access to over 1,400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide. This is supplemented by free access to the American Express Lounges and the lounges of numerous airline partners. Accompanying persons are not normally included in the Priority Pass and are a special feature of the Amex Priority Pass. This means that nothing stands in the way of a relaxed trip with the whole family or a larger group of friends.