The perfect companion
Travel redefined: With the Amex Platinum Card
Who isn't already dreaming of their next trip in view of the gloomy season? How can you enjoy your next vacation in absolute relaxation and benefit from exclusive advantages? With the American Express Platinum Card. For discerning travelers who appreciate comfort and luxury, but also security, the Platinum Card offers a wide range of unbeatable benefits - whether you are traveling, shopping or enjoying your leisure time.
The American Express® Platinum Card made of metal is the ideal travel companion during the vacation season. New customers will now receive 30,000 Membership Rewards® points worth up to 150 euros for the premium card, which is perfect for frequent travelers and frequent flyers, until 11.03.2025.
Exclusive travel benefits for you
The Platinum Card not only gives you access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide thanks to the Priority Pass - you also continue to enjoy fast lane benefits at Vienna Airport - even without a Business or First Class ticket. All you have to do is show your credit card and you can pass through security checks more quickly. This turns travel into a pampering program.
Sweeten your waiting time at Vienna Airport
Cardholders have access to the exclusive Vienna Lounge at no extra cost, which covers an area of around 2400 m² from 4.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and leaves nothing to be desired. Elegant furnishings with design elements from the Viennese school, comfortable and high-quality furniture and a panoramic view of the apron create a bright and pleasant ambience. Shower facilities, relaxation rooms and even a separate large meeting room with a view of the apron offer useful services for travelers. The renowned catering company Donhauser provides delicious cuisine.
Particularly impressive: in cooperation with the Leopold Museum, the entire lounge is decorated with high-quality art prints of famous works by great local artists such as Egon Schiele, Gustav Klimt and many more - travelers almost feel like they are in Vienna at its most beautiful in the Vienna Lounge.
Unlimited access to over 1400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide
The Amex Platinum Card gives up to four people unlimited access to over 1,400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide. This is supplemented by free access to the American Express Lounges and the lounges of numerous airline partners. Accompanying persons are not normally included in the Priority Pass and are a special feature of the Amex Priority Pass. This means that nothing stands in the way of a relaxed trip with the whole family or a larger group of friends.
2x Priority Pass membership free of charge for principal and additional cardholders plus one accompanying person each
1400+ lounges of the American Express® Global Lounge Collection in 650 cities worldwide included.
Security is also taken care of
In addition, there are attractive hotel upgrades, car rental partner programs and exclusive travel bookings via the Platinum travel service. Of course, security is also taken care of: thanks to comprehensive travel protection and reliable partner programs, you are always on the safe side. Benefit from comprehensive insurance cover for every trip, including trip cancellation and baggage insurance, as well as a wealth of other advantages.
A gourmet experience in a class of its own
Gourmets can now also benefit from an annual gourmet credit of up to 360 euros with their Amex Platinum Card. Whether abroad or in Austria - treat yourself to delicious menus in selected top restaurants.
The credit up to a total amount of 180 euros per redemption period is divided into 90 euros for restaurant visits in Austria and 90 euros for gourmet experiences outside Austria. The redemption period is the period from 7.1. to 30.06. and the period from 1.7. to 31.12. of a calendar year.
In addition, you currently receive an entertainment credit of up to 15 euros per month (i.e. 180 euros per year), which you can use for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Audible and other services. This takes not only travel but also entertainment to a new level.
Secure up to 30,000 Membership Rewards points now
New customers who opt for the Platinum Card by 11.03.2025 will benefit from a generous welcome bonus: Up to 30,000 Membership Rewards® points are waiting for you - the equivalent of up to 150 euros! The prerequisite for this is a card turnover of 10,000 euros in the first six months (excluding cash withdrawal transactions and after deduction of any credits from contractual partners).
The special thing about Membership Rewards® points is that they can be converted into points or frequent flyer miles from many other partner programs. Transfer partners include, for example, the Executive Club of British Airways, Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Qatar Airways Privilege Club or the SAS EuroBonus program. Most frequent flyer programs have a conversion ratio of 5:4, so you can use your up to 30,000 points welcome bonus with American Express® as up to 24,000 miles.
In addition to the above-mentioned frequent flyer programs, you can also transfer your Membership Rewards® points to various hotel programs such as Hilton Honors Elite Gold Status, ensuring your next room upgrade and/or free breakfast. The American Express® Fine Hotels & Resorts offer is also exciting for travelers, where you can enjoy additional benefits such as room upgrades or late check-in at more than 1500 luxury hotels worldwide when you book via the Platinum Card travel service or online.
Experience the luxury of an American Express® Platinum Card* now - the perfect companion for stylish travel and exclusive experiences!
If you want to experience the extraordinary benefits of the Platinum Card in a slightly more compact package, the American Express® Gold Card* is an excellent alternative. With the Gold Card you also enjoy exclusive travel benefits such as access to a worldwide network of first-class hotels and partner programs that make your travels more comfortable. In addition, there are comprehensive security services for everyday life and on the road, which offer you additional security when shopping and traveling. With the Amex Gold Card, you are opting for a premium experience that meets the highest demands.
All the benefits of the American Express® Platinum Card at a glance:
- 30,000 Membership Rewards® points as a welcome bonus
- Metal credit card
- Participation in the American Express® Membership Rewards® program
- Free additional Platinum card including all the benefits of the main card
- Priority Pass: Lounge access for up to 4 people at more than 1400 airports worldwide
- Access to the Fast Lane at Vienna-Schwechat Airport
- Elite status with various hotel programs
- Elite status with the car rental companies Avis, Hertz and Sixt
- Comprehensive insurance package for traveling with the whole family
*In order to successfully apply for an American Express® Premium Card, you must have a certain monthly income. This is 1,651 euros net per month for the Gold Card and at least 2,401 euros net per month for the Platinum Card!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
