South Korea’s president was spectacularly arrested

Scuffle before arrest

Journalists witnessed a brief scuffle at the gate of the residence (see tweet above). Yoon's supporters had camped there to protect him. They chanted: "Illegal arrest warrant!" As reported by Yonhap News TV, Yoon's supporters were forcibly removed by police and CIO officials. According to the report, around 30 members of Yoon's party also stood in the way of the investigators. Television footage also showed how the forces used ladders to enter the grounds of Yoon's residence.