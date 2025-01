These Styrian ski resorts are now history

For many Styrians, they are nothing more than childhood memories: a multitude of abandoned ski areas spread across the country. But what are the stories behind them? The Wimmerlifte in Purgstall near Eggersdorf has only been on the list since 2023. The snow conditions at an altitude of 500 meters forced them to give up, says Roswitha Wimmer: "You can pump the money in, but you can't buy the cold."