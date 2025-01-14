Series of robberies in Graz solved: four Syrians in custody

Firearms and knives were also drawn

If the victims did not comply with the demands, the alleged perpetrators are said to have resorted to violence: Punches and kicks were threatened, knives and even a firearm were also drawn to threaten them. The suspects are said to have used this method a total of four times, in two cases they were successful and stole a cell phone and a pair of glasses. As far as is currently known, the seven victims were all male, lived in Graz and were between 17 and 28 years old.