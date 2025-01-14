Focus on the city park
Series of robberies in Graz solved: four Syrians in custody
Graz robbery investigators have solved four crimes in one fell swoop. The suspects - eight Syrians between the ages of 16 and 18 who are said to have ambushed their victims in and around the Stadtpark - were handcuffed.
On the night of September 7 last year, the eight young people are said to have stalked a total of seven night owls in the city park. According to the police, they proceeded in an organized manner: Initially, they would have asked their victims for cigarettes in the early hours of the morning, then the passers-by were surrounded. They demanded cash and items, mainly cell phones.
Firearms and knives were also drawn
If the victims did not comply with the demands, the alleged perpetrators are said to have resorted to violence: Punches and kicks were threatened, knives and even a firearm were also drawn to threaten them. The suspects are said to have used this method a total of four times, in two cases they were successful and stole a cell phone and a pair of glasses. As far as is currently known, the seven victims were all male, lived in Graz and were between 17 and 28 years old.
Arrests in Graz and Vienna
According to the investigation, the group of perpetrators had met in an asylum shelter in Graz, where most of them also lived. Five suspects were arrested in Graz around the turn of the year, the remaining three in Vienna. Some have partially confessed, the rest deny the allegations. The firearm or knife that the victims said they were carrying has not yet been found.
The eight suspects were taken to Jakomini prison by order of the Graz public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.