Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on the city park

Series of robberies in Graz solved: four Syrians in custody

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 14:13

Graz robbery investigators have solved four crimes in one fell swoop. The suspects - eight Syrians between the ages of 16 and 18 who are said to have ambushed their victims in and around the Stadtpark - were handcuffed.

0 Kommentare

On the night of September 7 last year, the eight young people are said to have stalked a total of seven night owls in the city park. According to the police, they proceeded in an organized manner: Initially, they would have asked their victims for cigarettes in the early hours of the morning, then the passers-by were surrounded. They demanded cash and items, mainly cell phones.

Firearms and knives were also drawn
If the victims did not comply with the demands, the alleged perpetrators are said to have resorted to violence: Punches and kicks were threatened, knives and even a firearm were also drawn to threaten them. The suspects are said to have used this method a total of four times, in two cases they were successful and stole a cell phone and a pair of glasses. As far as is currently known, the seven victims were all male, lived in Graz and were between 17 and 28 years old.

Police officers in Graz city park (archive photo) (Bild: Wulf Scherbichler)
Police officers in Graz city park (archive photo)
(Bild: Wulf Scherbichler)

Arrests in Graz and Vienna
According to the investigation, the group of perpetrators had met in an asylum shelter in Graz, where most of them also lived. Five suspects were arrested in Graz around the turn of the year, the remaining three in Vienna. Some have partially confessed, the rest deny the allegations. The firearm or knife that the victims said they were carrying has not yet been found.

The eight suspects were taken to Jakomini prison by order of the Graz public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf