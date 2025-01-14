Terrorist militia denies abduction of Viennese woman

Armed men forced their way into the woman's house on Saturday and loaded her into an off-road vehicle. The Austrian woman, who has lived in Agadez for almost three decades, is regarded as a "sister" by the residents, according to the media. She has been active in Niger since 1996 with the private cultural association Amanay, which she founded, and is very well connected in Agadez on the edge of the Sahara - including with the authorities.