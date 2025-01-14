Vorteilswelt
Kindl goes to the European Championships

After horror crash, luge king gives the green light

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 12:28

Things are hotting up in Winterberg this weekend. Lugers will be fighting for World Cup points and European Championship medals. Wolfgang Kindl doesn't want to miss out on this after a horror crash in Altenberg that ended badly: "I'm sure a few guardian angels were watching out."

"No fractures, no torn ligaments," said luger Wolfgang Kindl with a pained smile after a medical check on Monday.

Two days after the horror crash in Altenberg, in which the former world champion hit the ice violently at more than 100 km/h before the finish bend, the 36-year-old from Natters was given the green light for the World Cup in Winterberg at the weekend. European Championship medals will also be awarded in the Hochsauerland ice track.

Decision on site
However, Kindl will only decide on site whether to compete in the doubles only or even in both disciplines: "I have bruises all over my body and my right knee is swollen. I'll see how it goes in training. Fortunately, you don't have to steer very much in Winterberg."

My sled broke away completely out of nowhere, probably due to a gust of wind. With centrifugal forces like that, you can no longer react.

Ex-Weltmeister Wolfgang Kindl

The terrible crash shouldn't be a brake pad for Kindl. The cause was not a driving error or a material defect, external circumstances threw Kindl off course: "I was going really well. My sled broke away completely out of nowhere, probably due to a gust of wind. With centrifugal forces like that, you can no longer react."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norbert Niederacher
